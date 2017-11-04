Tech men's basketball to play New Mexico State in hurricane relief game Sunday

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MIDLAND, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball team travels to Midland to take on New Mexico State in a Hurricane Relief exhibition contest against New Mexico State to benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation.



The Red Raiders and Aggies received a waiver from the NCAA to play the extra exhibition game last week. Proceeds from the game will be benefit those impacted by the recent hurricanes.



Tip time is slated for 1 p.m. CT Sunday from the Chaparral Center located at 3600 North Garfield on the Midland College campus. General admission seating will apply for all fans with tickets priced at $10. Tickets can be purchased from the Chaparral Center Ticket Box Offices on gameday starting at 11:30 a.m. with doors opening at noon.



“Above all, I hope to see improvement,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard. “I think we improved a little from Mississippi State to Angelo State. Now, we hope to take the next step. We're still trying to get a lot of different players minutes. Our goal is we’ll still try to play 11 or 12 people whereas when we get to South Alabama next week we might have to shorten the rotation. We’re trying to get better, and we’re trying to get guys valuable minutes.”



Texas Tech posted an 88-69 victory over Angelo State in its first exhibition outings on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders finished the contest on a 28-7 run to capture the 19-point victory.



The senior trio of Keenan Evans, Niem Stevenson and Zach Smith racked up 45 points and knocked down 15 of its 23 shot attempts to lead the way. Evans secured a game-high 21 points coupled with five assists and a steal. Stevenson registered 14 points followed by Smith’s strong all-around performance with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.



The Red Raiders also received a combined 17 points courtesy of freshmen Jarrett Culver and Zhaire Smith. The freshmen duo connected on a combined 7-of-12 from the field.



The Aggies secured a 90-83 victory over Southeastern in a home exhibition on Wednesday. New Mexico State was fueled by Eli Chuha’s 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out two assists. Jemerrio Jones filled the box score with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Johnathon Wilkins tacked on 15 points and seven rebounds.



“We're excited about this opportunity,” Beard said. “We think it's the perfect game to get us ready for the season. New Mexico State is an NCAA tournament team last year that returns four of its starters. Chris Jans is one of the best coaches in college basketball in a lot of ways. He had to lot to do with the success Wichita State has had the past decade. They’ve added new players this year, the best grad transfer in the country in my opinion (A.J. Harris) who is a point guard from Ohio State. Last year, they made the tournament and won 28 games so it will be a great test for us. We're looking forward to the competition.”



Texas Tech and New Mexico State have met on the hardwood 58 times, and the Red Raiders hold a 37-21 series advantage. The two programs were members of the Border Conference between the 1932-33 and 1955-56 seasons.



The Red Raiders have won all four meetings during the 2000’s, most recently a 69-63 victory back on Dec. 29, 2005 in Las Cruces. The trio of Darryl Dora, Jarrius Jackson and Martin Zeno combined for 56 points on a 20-for-36 shooting clip.



