Lubbock breaks record temperatures, fluctuating weather expected again

Lubbock broke a record high temperature Saturday after officially hit 88 degrees, breaking the record high of 86 degrees set in 1916.

High clouds will continue crossing the area through the overnight hours. A passing disturbance could generate light showers from Seminole to Lamesa, Gail and Snyder this evening.

No significant precipitation is expected, if anything at all. Look for lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s most areas with near 60 degree temperatures off the Caprock. Highs will warm into the 80s again Sunday.

Look for gusty winds to return Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front ushers much colder air across the area Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see wintry showers by the middle of the week.

After Wednesday, a slow warming trend is expected Thursday through Saturday of next weekend.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.