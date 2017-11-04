Warm, breezy with near record temps on Sunday

Warm and slightly breezy conditions, once more for Sunday, bringing our high temperatures near record levels.

Wind direction and speed along with cloud cover will be the determining factor for whether Lubbock will break Sunday's record temperature of 86 degrees. Few clouds will be expected throughout the day so if you plan to be outside be sure to take plenty of water to drink along with sunscreen.

Sunday night temperatures will be cooler with temperatures dipping into the mid 40's. Locations off the Caprock will remain in the 50's.

We begin to see changes on Monday with a weak front moving into the area and a stronger push of cold air on Tuesday.

Models still disagree on the timing of the chance for rain across the South Plains but our latest assessment indicates that our southwestern counties could see light showers as early as late afternoon on Tuesday.

Rain chances will increase for central and eastern counties Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. We will continue to monitor the cold air advection and rain chances as Tuesday approaches and update you with any changes.

