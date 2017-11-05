I Beat Pete: 4ore Golf Pinball

This week we headed out to Fore at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway to play one of their games, pinball!

4ore uses Doppler-based technology to track the distance and accuracy of your shot and map the flight of the ball on a monitor for game scoring.

I teamed up with my golf buddy Randy Gattis to take on former PGA and Web.com Tour player JJ Killeen and Rene Gonzales Davis. Your skill level doesn't matter. It's simply hitting the ball and putting it in play and scoring points through the tracking of the flight of the ball.

We had fun out at Fore and the challenge proved to be evenly matched.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

