End Zone Team of the Week: New Deal Lions

In a battle of 8-0 teams, the New Deal Lions topped Abernathy 41-20 to move to 9-0 and earn End Zone Team of the Week Honors.

New Deal ran for almost 400 yards and Sophomore Nehemiah Martinez ran for 6 touchdowns.

The Lions also caused 4 turnovers to stay undefeated.

Head Coach Matt Hill and the Lions came into KCBD Studios to talk about the big District win.

