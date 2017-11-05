End Zone Team of the Week: New Deal Lions

In a battle of 8-0 teams, the New Deal Lions topped Abernathy 41-20 to move to 9-0 and earn End Zone Team of the Week Honors.
New Deal ran for almost 400 yards and Sophomore Nehemiah Martinez ran for 6 touchdowns.
The Lions also caused 4 turnovers to stay undefeated.
Head Coach Matt Hill and the Lions came into KCBD Studios to talk about the big District win.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.