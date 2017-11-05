KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Coach Kliff Kingsbury (Source: KCBD Video) Coach Kliff Kingsbury (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down Texas Tech's gut-wrenching loss to Kansas State. As well as, the Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams were in action in their final exhibition contests. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly