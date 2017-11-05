KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes courtesy of Donald Young and the Estacado Matadors. In the play, Young makes a spectacular one handed catch against Borger. Estacado won the district title after beating Borger 20-13 Friday night. 

