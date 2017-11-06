Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Lubbock game room

Lubbock Police investigators are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened at Bubba Lous Game Room near 29th Drive and Slide Road.

The armed robbery happened just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were told a Hispanic male walked into the game room with his face covered. He had a handgun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, he ran out of the game room.

Police say a security guard for a construction site in the 5000 block of 29th Street saw the suspect who still had his face covered. The security guard got out of his vehicle and the suspect ran out of the construction site. The guard chased the suspect, but the male got into a vehicle in the 2800 block of York Avenue and drove off from the scene.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

