Veterans Day freebies for veterans and active military

2017 Veterans Day discounts, free meals, deals and sales. As Veterans Day approaches we will continually update this list as restaurants and companies announce their Veteran’s Day specials.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Chipotle

Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Tuesday, November 7th, from 5 pm to close. Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, national guard, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans.

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Friday and their lunch or dinner is free (free entree equal to or less than your purchase).

IHOP

All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Friday AND Saturday, November 10-11, 2017

Aspen Creek Grill

Free meal for Active Duty Military and Veterans on Nov. 10th & 11th from 11am-3pm both days. Offer Valid at all Aspen Creek Grill Locations.

BJ’s Restaurant

All veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary entree under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday, November 10-11/2017. Guests over age 21 will can also receive an alcoholic beverage for $6. Please present your military ID to receive this offer.

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Cantina Laredo

Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Veterans Day.

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Veterans and active duty may enjoy a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2017.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary

Gatti’s Pizza

Veterans and active military members with ID will receive a free buffet or a free medium 1-topping pizza for carryout.

Hooters Free Meal

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

Logan’s Roadhouse

This Veterans Day veterans and active duty drop on in for an American Roadhouse Meal on the house. Not valid in CA, NC, SC or Augusta, GA, locations. Veterans year round receive a 10% discount to guests who present a military or veterans’ ID.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Main Event Bowling

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard from open to 5 pm on Saturday, November 11th. The offer also includes free shoe rental for veteran and four guests.

Menchie’s Free Frozen Yogurt

On Veterans Day, all Veterans and military personnel with a military ID or dressed in uniform will receive a free six-ounce frozen yogurt any time of day on Veterans Day 11.11. Show a valid ID or be in uniform to receive.

On The Border Free Entree

This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free combo meal at OTB’s. The meal is from the”Create Your Own Combo menu,” which is a “choose 2” or “choose 3” menu.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military, and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive the offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Texas Roadhouse

On Saturday, November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

Wienerschnitzel

On Veterans Day, 11/11, Wienerschnitzel offers a free Chili Dog with a small fry and a small Pepsi to Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers. Bring your military ID or dress in a uniform.

Monday, November 13, 2017

Golden Corral

On Monday, November 13th, 2017 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Country Cookin

Active, reserve and retired military personnel receive a free meal on Tuesday, November 14 from 2 PM – 8 PM.

November (entire month)

Eat’nPark

All active and former United States military personnel will receive a special 10% discount for the entire month of November.

Sunday, November 5, 2017

McCormick and Schmick’s Free Entree

Veterans and Gold Star families can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner at McCormick and Schmick’s on Sunday, November 5th, 2017.