Family of slain Texas Tech officer expresses gratitude to Lubbock, El Paso

Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. (Source: Officer Down Memorial Page) Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. (Source: Officer Down Memorial Page)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The family of fallen Police Officer Floyd East Jr. would like to release the following statement. Officer East was a native El Pasoan who was killed Oct. 9 while working at the Texas Tech Police Department in Lubbock.

"On Oct. 9, we lost Floyd East Jr., a beloved father, husband, brother and son. The past few weeks have been difficult for our family as we come to terms with his passing. The weeks, months and years ahead will be difficult as well.

"As anyone who has lost a loved one knows, grief is crushing. It swallows you into darkness and despair. It robs you of hope.

"But the outpouring of love for our family during this time has lifted us up and delivered the hope we need as we cope with our loss.

"We are eternally thankful for the kindness and support we’ve received from the Lubbock and El Paso communities. It warmed our hearts to see the hundreds of people who turned out for the processions and memorials in both cities. And we truly appreciate the kind words, cards, flowers, prayers and other beautiful gestures we’ve received from friends and strangers alike.

"We also want to express our gratitude to the Texas Tech Police Departments in Lubbock and El Paso; the students, faculty and staff of Texas Tech University in Lubbock and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso; and the community of law enforcement and first responders who came from across Texas and across the country to show their support to Floyd and our family.

"Floyd was a dedicated police officer who truly cared for the communities he worked in. He chose law enforcement as a career because he wanted to be part of the effort to keep cities safe — to make them great places to live and raise a family.

"The overwhelming show of support in both Lubbock and El Paso tells us Floyd did the right thing. We are comforted by your love and kindness, and proud to be part of the communities that Floyd served."

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 19-year-old Hollis "Reid" Daniels was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury, charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. Daniels is accused of shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. on the evening of Monday, Oct. 9.

Conviction on a capital murder charge carries a penalty of execution or life in prison without the opportunity for parole. Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they will seek the death penalty for Daniels, who remains jailed in Lubbock.

Daniels is also facing federal weapons charges. A federal court in Lubbock issued that indictment on Wednesday, Oct. 11, stating that Daniels "did knowingly possess, conceal, store and dispose of a stolen firearm, a Springfield Model XD45 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol."

Daniels remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $5 million bond.

FULL COVERAGE: Texas Tech police officer shooting

