Lubbock County Sheriff's Office searching for Dollar General robbery suspects

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office searching for Dollar General robbery suspects

LUBBOCK, TX -

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help identifying two men who robbed the Dollar General store at 1519 FM 1585 back on Oct. 10.

LSO says the two men walked into the store at 9:57 p.m. and left through a rear door back into the neighborhood. No vehicles were identified.

Subject #1 was described as a Hispanic male heavy set armed with a knife dressed in a purple t-shirt over a black hoodie with black pants, and a red bandana covering his face.

Subject #2 is described as a Hispanic male slender build armed with a baseball bat, dressed in a black hoodie with white draw strings with black pants, and a red bandana covering his face. Both subjects were wearing gloves.

If anyone has information as to the identity of these two suspects, you can contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at (806) 775-1494, or contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

