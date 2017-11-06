$10,000 reward in case of child found on Texas beach
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - The FBI and Galveston police have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and location of relatives who were caring for an unidentified boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach more than two weeks ago.
Authorities Monday gave the boy a name - "Little Jacob" - and say the focus of their investigation is identifying his family. He's Hispanic, weighed about 30 pounds, 3 feet tall and between 3 and 5 years old.
Houston-based FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ed Michel says it's heartbreaking no one has come forward to identify the child or offer clues about what happened to him. Galveston Police Captain Josh Schirard says someone has to know who his relatives are and who the child is.
A two-decade-old federal law is supposed to prevent people with a history of domestic violence from buying or owning a gun. So it's unclear how Devin Kelley, the gunman in the massacre at a Texas church, was...
There's no evidence that a man who killed 26 people in an attack on a rural Texas church Sunday was connected to an anti-fascist movement, despite claims made in a viral story from a conspiracy theorist site.
An appraisal expert says local governments in New Mexico's oil and gas country are losing out on millions of dollars in revenue because drilling rigs and other equipment are missing from the tax rolls.
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she has called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to express her sympathies for the victims of the church shooting near San Antonio that killed 26 people and wounded about 20 others.
