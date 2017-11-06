$10,000 reward in case of child found on Texas beach

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - The FBI and Galveston police have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and location of relatives who were caring for an unidentified boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach more than two weeks ago.

Authorities Monday gave the boy a name - "Little Jacob" - and say the focus of their investigation is identifying his family. He's Hispanic, weighed about 30 pounds, 3 feet tall and between 3 and 5 years old.

Houston-based FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ed Michel says it's heartbreaking no one has come forward to identify the child or offer clues about what happened to him. Galveston Police Captain Josh Schirard says someone has to know who his relatives are and who the child is.

