Area schools take top 3 spots in 1A State Marching Band contest

The Whiteface Antelope Band took the top spot today as the 1A State Marching Band contest in San Antonio.

Of the seven finalists, three are area schools: Whiteface, Springlake-Earth and Ropes.

Ropes took the second place prize this year as they were the 2016 State Champs.

Springlake-Earth took third place in the contest.

Sundown performs their preliminary round today at 4 p.m. and New Deal performs tonight at 7:28 p.m. If these schools make it past the preliminary round, they will play again on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in the finals with the winners announced at 11 a.m.

Lubbock High's preliminary round is Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. If they make it to the final round, they will play again starting at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday with the winners announced at 10:30 p.m.

BOX5 Media has contracted with UIL to provide live streaming for the event. To access the BOX5 Media site for live streaming of the event, please click here. There is a $10 per event cost to watch live on this site and you must register to watch.

