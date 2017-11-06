Area schools take top 3 spots in 1A State Marching Band contest - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Area schools take top 3 spots in 1A State Marching Band contest

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
1A State UIL Marching Band (Source: Facebook) 1A State UIL Marching Band (Source: Facebook)
(KCBD) -

The Whiteface Antelope Band took the top spot today as the 1A State Marching Band contest in San Antonio. 

Of the seven finalists, three are area schools: Whiteface, Springlake-Earth and Ropes.

Ropes took the second place prize this year as they were the 2016 State Champs.

Springlake-Earth took third place in the contest.

Sundown performs their preliminary round today at 4 p.m. and New Deal performs tonight at 7:28 p.m. If these schools make it past the preliminary round, they will play again on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. in the finals with the winners announced at 11 a.m.

Lubbock High's preliminary round is Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. If they make it to the final round, they will play again starting at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday with the winners announced at 10:30 p.m.

BOX5 Media has contracted with UIL to provide live streaming for the event. To access the BOX5 Media site for live streaming of the event, please click here. There is a $10 per event cost to watch live on this site and you must register to watch. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack

    Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:42 AM EST2017-11-06 10:42:33 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-11-06 23:05:22 GMT

    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

  • Lawmakers bicker over whether tax bill helps middle class

    Lawmakers bicker over whether tax bill helps middle class

    Monday, November 6 2017 3:42 AM EST2017-11-06 08:42:19 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-11-06 23:05:00 GMT

    The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.

    The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.

  • The Latest: US flag upside down at home of victims' family

    The Latest: US flag upside down at home of victims' family

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:22 AM EST2017-11-06 13:22:47 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 6:04 PM EST2017-11-06 23:04:55 GMT
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.
    •   
Powered by Frankly