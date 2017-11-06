Jay Leno headlining Trinity Christian School anniversary event - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Jay Leno headlining Trinity Christian School anniversary event

Jay Leno (Source: Facebook) Jay Leno (Source: Facebook)

Provided by Trinity Christian School

To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Trinity Christian School, Jay Leno will be headlining "A Night of Laughs and Legacy" on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

The entertaining event will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and feature dinner, a live and silent auction, music by Spur 327, and a raffle drawing for a 2018 Infiniti QX60.

Dress will be party attire. Table sales for this special evening will open on Wednesday, November 8th at tcslubbock.org or by calling 806-791-6583.

Based on availability, individual tickets will be sold starting in December.

Please contact the TCS Office of Advancement for more information.

