Prominent Texas church to host church security seminar

By Caitlyn Nix, News Reporter
Following Sunday's mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs, the pastor of a prominent Texas church announced plans to provide security training for its leaders.

Jack Graham, preacher at Prestonwood Baptist Church announced on Twitter Monday morning that they were making plans to host and train church leaders for security training.

"It is important every church no matter how large or small have a security procedure. We are living in dangerous days," Graham tweeted. 

The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs is a member of the Texas Southern Baptist Association and their annual convention is being held in Dallas on November 13th and 14th and there will be a free church security seminar implemented by Prestonwood Baptist Church and TSBC on November 13th. 

There will also be additional church security conferences across Texas. 

The security seminar will be making a stop in Lubbock in March. 

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention says they will pay to have a security specialist come visit your church, review access points and security measures you have in place and even recommend procedures to help keep your church safe.

You can find more information on these safety seminars here.

