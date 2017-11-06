Cold front expected Tuesday morning

Seagraves police are searching for the owner of some lost property found at Stripes on Monday afternoon.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.
The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.
