Cold front expected Tuesday morning

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A cold front will track across the area Tuesday morning, bringing an end to unseasonably warm temperatures across the South Plains.

High clouds are likely Monday evening and overnight. Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 40's. Fog is a possibility overnight with low visibility possible ahead of the cold front which could impact the morning commute Tuesday.

Our cold front arrives around daybreak Tuesday. The front brings a wind shift to the north and highs only in the 50's and 60's. Winds become northeast at 15 to 25 mph during the day. Clouds are expected Tuesday with little or no sunshine based on current models.

Clouds continue Tuesday night with light showers possible. A light wintry mix may develop across the northwestern areas into the Panhandle late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A light dusting of snow is possible near Muleshoe, but most areas should see light rain from Lubbock southward. Lows fall into the lower and middle 30's across the viewing area.

Clouds and wintry showers start the day off Wednesday. Clearing is possible during the afternoon. Highs are expected to hold in the 40's Wednesday.

A freeze is possible Wednesday night with lows in the 20's/30's. Highs warm  into the 50's/60's again Thursday with sunshine returning.

