The Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week comes courtesy of the Shallowater Mustangs and Kreed Kotara.

In Shallowater’s home game, Kreed gets an interception and takes it all the way back for a touchdown.

He also recorded 10-tackles in the game, on top of the interception.

Kreed’s play brought in over 150 votes and over 3,500 views.

By winning the Pollard Friendly Ford Play of the Week, Kreed Kotara will receive a 500$ scholarship to the school of his choice.

