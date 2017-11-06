Texas Tech versus TCU game time to be selected on six-day window

Usually every Monday, the Big XII Conference announces game times for the conference, but on Monday they announced that all five conference games are on a six-day window.

Which means, the game time for Texas Tech’s game versus TCU will be announced either on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The announcement will come by the Big XII Conference’s television partners in ESPN and FOX Sports.

This game will be the Red Raider home finale against the Horned Frogs.

