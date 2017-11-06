Grace Medical Center receives an 'A' for patient safety two years running

Provided by Grace Health System

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. healthcare system, released their new safety grades for hospitals nationwide. Grace Medical Center was once again the only hospital in Lubbock to receive an "A" for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as a recipient of an ‘A' in patient safety from Leapfrog," Grace Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Marla Daniels said. "The safety of our patients is a top priority and we strive to continually promote a culture that focuses on safety. We are always looking for techniques, tools and strategies to improve our patients' outcomes and overall experience in our hospital."

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see Grace Medical Center's full grade, visit hospitalsafetygrade.com