Baptist group offers to cover funeral expenses for all Sutherland Springs shooting victims

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Meredith Cooper, right, and her daughter Heather, 8, visit a line of crosses before a vigil for the victims of the First Baptist Church shooting, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Meredith Cooper, right, and her daughter Heather, 8, visit a line of crosses before a vigil for the victims of the First Baptist Church shooting, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (KCBD) -

The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.

Officials say 26 were killed and 20 others were wounded in the Sunday shootings at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX.

The shooting began around 11:20 a.m. when 26-year-old Devin Kelley allegedly fired a semiautomatic rifle at the outside of the church building before entering and firing at the people inside.

The dead ranged from an 18-month-old to a 77-year-old, and also an unborn baby in its mother's womb. Reports say at least eight of the dead were members of one family.

When Kelley exited the church, he reportedly exchanged gunfire with a bystander and was pursued in a high-speed car chase by the bystander and another local resident, according to media reports. The chase ended when Kelley crashed his car, where authorities later found him dead.

Kelley allegedly shot himself at some point, but it is unsure if the self-inflicted wound caused his death.

A "domestic situation" may have motivated the killing spree, and his ex-wife’s grandmother was among the dead.

A community prayer gathering is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the football stadium at nearby Floresville High School.

