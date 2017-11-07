Baptist group offers to cover funeral expenses for all Sutherland Springs shooting victims

One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.

The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.

President Donald Trump says a Texas church shooting that left 26 dead was an "act of evil.".

A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful message he's received online.

Texas killer was able to buy guns because of Air Force lapse

2 men in truck chase down fleeing Texas church shooter: 'We need to go get him'.

Meredith Cooper, right, and her daughter Heather, 8, visit a line of crosses before a vigil for the victims of the First Baptist Church shooting, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.

Officials say 26 were killed and 20 others were wounded in the Sunday shootings at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX.

The shooting began around 11:20 a.m. when 26-year-old Devin Kelley allegedly fired a semiautomatic rifle at the outside of the church building before entering and firing at the people inside.

The dead ranged from an 18-month-old to a 77-year-old, and also an unborn baby in its mother's womb. Reports say at least eight of the dead were members of one family.

When Kelley exited the church, he reportedly exchanged gunfire with a bystander and was pursued in a high-speed car chase by the bystander and another local resident, according to media reports. The chase ended when Kelley crashed his car, where authorities later found him dead.

Kelley allegedly shot himself at some point, but it is unsure if the self-inflicted wound caused his death.

A "domestic situation" may have motivated the killing spree, and his ex-wife’s grandmother was among the dead.

A community prayer gathering is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the football stadium at nearby Floresville High School.

