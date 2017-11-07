Hale County voters approve all bond proposals

Hale County voters approved six different bond proposals on Tuesday, including 24th Street Reconstruction, City Hall/Police Department construction, Fire Station No. 2 Relocation, 16th Street Pool Reconstruction, Downtown Improvements and improvements to the baseball/ softball facilities at Broadway Park and Regional Park.

Proposition A - 24th Street Reconstruction

The issuance of $7,150,000 of general obligation bonds of the City of Plainview, Texas, for street and drainage improvements, including 24th street, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

This proposal passed 78.08 to 21.92 percent. 958 people voted.

Proposition B - City Hall/Police Department

The issuance of $6,000,000 of general obligation bonds of the city of Plainview, Texas, for acquisition, construction, renovation, improvement, relocation and equipment of municipal buildings, including a police headquarters and a city hall, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

This proposal passed 61.07 to 38.93 percent. 953 people voted.

Proposition C - Fire Station No. 2 Relocation

The issuance of $5,325,000 of general obligation bonds of the City of Plainview, Texas, for acquisition, construction, renovation, improvement and equipment of Fire Station No. 2, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

This proposal passed 60.36 to 39.64 percent. 951 people voted.

Proposition D - 16th Street Pool Reconstruction

The issuance of $3,800,000 of general obligation bonds of the City of Plainview, Texas, for construction, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of the 16th street pool facility, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

This proposal passed 51.68 to 48.32 percent. 952 people voted.

Proposition E - Downtown Improvements

The issuance of $1,480,000 of general obligation bonds of the City of Plainview, Texas, for downtown streetscape improvements, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

This proposal passed 50.74 to 49.26 percent. 950 people voted.

Proposition F - Baseball Field Improvements

The issuance of $1,500,000 of general obligation bonds of the City of Plainview, Texas, for the construction, renovation, improvement, expansion and equipment of baseball/ softball facilities at Broadway Park and Regional Park, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.

This proposal passed 55.32 to 44.68 percent. 949 people voted.

