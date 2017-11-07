Consider This: Time to bring the Baylor game back to Lubbock

Since 2009, Texas Tech has given away a home game every other year in order to play Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The current agreement has one year remaining.

Tech officials have touted the national exposure and recruiting value of a game in the Metroplex, but let's face it, we all know it's all about the money, and besides, the novelty of playing in Jerry World has worn off.

Consider this: it's time for Texas Tech to be a team player and support the community that supports it so generously and so well.

Lubbock business, restaurants, hotels and retail lose an estimated $10 million of economic impact this game would mean to our community.

Texas Tech ought to know, playing another game here matters to fans and business alike.

So, do what's right and bring it back home.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.