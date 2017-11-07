Grand jury indicts woman accused of shooting father while child inside the home

A woman accused of shooting her father on Oct. 23 in the 3200 block of 68th Street has been indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. Police officers were called to a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man had been shot in the arm by a woman. The man had locked himself inside the bathroom until police arrived, and made his way outside to the driveway.

Officers secured the area, found the crime scene, but no one else was inside the home. The searched the surrounding area found a female suspect walking back into the backyard from the alley.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Hayley Lynn Williams of Levelland, is the daughter of the shooting victim.

During the investigation, officers found seven shell casings in the house. The bullets "penetrated and passed through the west wall of the living room area through the hallway and into the laundry room along the west wall of the residence."

Hayley Williams was taken into custody and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where she is being held on a $50,000 bond. The male victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

During the drive from the scene of the shooting to the UMC ER, the in-car DVR recorded Hayley Williams' conversation.

The report says:

9:41 minutes: "He's still alive, he's still alive!"

9:51 minutes: "I just needed one more 45 round, that's all I [expletive] needed."

10:02 minutes: " Five [expletive] shots, six shots you missed him!"

18:35 minutes: "I missed?"

18:50 minutes: "[Expletive] my whole family. [Expletive] mother [expletive]!"

19:16 minutes: "Should have told him to say my name. Tell me my name, daddy. Sit down and tell me my name. You have the keys? I'm the key."

Williams is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is also being charged with abandoning child, imminent danger, death, bodily injury after officers learned a 10-year-old child was in the house at the time of the shooting.

The possible motive for the shooting is unknown.

She is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $100,000 bond.

