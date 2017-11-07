KliffNotes: Gearing up for Baylor

The Red Raiders suffered their fourth consecutive loss, this time in gut-wrenching fashion to Kansas State.

Where yet again, the team had a lead late in the game but let it slip right through their fingers.

“Yeah, no question. No question. They have the belief that we've just got to find a way to get it done,” Red Raider head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Like I said after the game, I felt like everything had played out well and we've done what we wanted to do and taking time off the clock. We just didn't execute at the end. The guys were in it to win it, and had that look in their eye and played to the end.”

So now, the Red Raiders are gearing up to take on Baylor.

Where the Bears come in at 1-8 on the season, and are hungry to get another win under first year head coach Matt Rhule.

“New coach, new philosophy, new schemes,” Kingsbury said. “The one thing that's been impressive is how they've gotten better throughout the year. I think when you have a new coach come in and he's instilling everything he wants in his program, that's going to take some time when you tear it down to build it back up. But that's the path they're on, and they played the best game of the year last week, and that's what you want as a head coach. So, you have to give their coaching staff and players a lot of credit. Each week you're seeing improvement. They're playing hard, and they've been very competitive in our league.”

For the seventh straight year, the Red Raiders will play the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium.

A venue that coach Kingsbury says, the team is always excited to play in.

“I like it. I think our players will enjoy it,” Red Raider head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “It breaks it up for them. Anytime you get to play in one of the finest arenas in the world, it gives us a boost, and they really enjoy that atmosphere. It's good for the fans in DFW. Those that can't make it out here to Lubbock, get to have one close there once a year, that's guaranteed for them.”

