Rain, sleet, even snow possible for some parts of the South Plains

Your mid-week forecast is a cold one with highs in the low to mid 40s for the region.

Along with the latest cold front, rain, sleet and even some snow is possible through Wednesday afternoon on the South Plains. As you might guess, the snow potential is low and will mainly be in the northern South Plains and northward into the Texas Panhandle.

Rain will spread across the region as the day progresses and the heaviest amounts will occur in the areas from Plains east to Jayton and south to Seminole and east to Snyder. Some thundershowers will be possible in the southern South Plains.

Rain will move east and south out of the area allowing some clearing and very cold temperatures for Thursday morning. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 20s over most of the south plains leading to some of the coldest lows of the fall season, so far.

Sunny and cool temps will continue through Friday.

