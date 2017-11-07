Rain, sleet, even snow possible for some parts of the South Plains

Voters in Virginia, New Jersey picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.
Along with the latest cold front, rain, sleet and even some snow is possible through Wednesday afternoon on the South Plains.
