Pay it Forward: Levelland Building Blocks

It's Fall, and it's the perfect time to visit the corn maize!

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a group of children at At'l Do Farms. WesTex Federal Credit Union paid for the kids from Levelland Building Blocks to visit the farm and take a hay ride, and also gave them each money for snacks and drinks.

