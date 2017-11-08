Pay it Forward: Levelland Building Blocks

It's Fall, and it's the perfect time to visit the corn maize!
For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a group of children at At'l Do Farms. WesTex Federal Credit Union paid for the kids from Levelland Building Blocks to visit the farm and take a hay ride, and also gave them each money for snacks and drinks.
If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.
