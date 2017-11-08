Pay it Forward: Levelland Building Blocks - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pay it Forward: Levelland Building Blocks

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
It's Fall, and it's the perfect time to visit the corn maize!

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a group of children at At'l Do Farms. WesTex Federal Credit Union paid for the kids from Levelland Building Blocks to visit the farm and take a hay ride, and also gave them each money for snacks and drinks.

