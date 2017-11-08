Lubbock Police searching for suspect in July shooting at Park Apartments

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting that happened on July 4, 2017 at the Park Apartments.

Police responded to The Park Apartments, in the 5700 block of 50th Street, around 3:55 a.m. that morning.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups over Snapchat.

By the time police arrived, the shooter had already left the scene.

Police said 17-year-old Andrew Ramirez was in critical condition after the shooting.

They are searching for 19-year-old Alex Flores in connection with the shooting. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault. He is described as being 5'7" and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and has a scar on his eyebrow.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. If you see Flores, police are asking you call authorities and do not approach him.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.