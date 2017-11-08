Funeral services set for Jacob Duffee, murder investigation continues

As law enforcement continues its investigation into the murder of 30-year-old Jacob Duffee, his family have made plans for a funeral service that will be held in Kaufmann, Texas on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Life Church at 113 N Jackson Street in Kaufman.

Duffee was reported missing and was last seen on September 29, 2017.

On October 31st, investigators received a tip that a deceased male was possibly in the area of 5200 Magnolia. Around 5p.m. Tuesday night, after narrowing down the search, the deceased male was located. The male was found hidden in the area of East 44th Street and Magnolia Avenue. The body was identified as Jacob Duffee.

According to the police report, 41-year-old Oscar Pena Cerna provided a sworn statement saying about one month prior, he received a call from his son, 23-year-old Oscar Diaz Cerna, asking if he could pick him up. Oscar Pena Cerna said he went to pick up his son. While in the pickup, Oscar Diaz Cerna told his father he just killed his boss by shooting him in the face, the report says.

The arrest warrant says Oscar Diaz Cerna is charged with causing the death of Jacob Duffee. The father said his son asked him to help him get rid of the body and the body was in his bathtub.

Oscar Diaz Cerna was an employee of Jacob. Jody Duffee, Jacob's mother, said she knew Cerna worked for her son but the only information she had about the relationship came from people she met while putting up posters. She said they told her the two men were always together.

"I know that’s true because he did a lot for Oscar," Duffee said. "He even bailed him out of jail. We found a receipt where he bailed him out of jail last year. You have to really be close to someone to have them do that for you. He was just a kind-hearted person."

Lubbock County Medical examiner Dr. Sridhar Natarajan confirms that Duffee was identified by fingerprints. His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and he had suffered head trauma with gunshot wounding.

During the investigation, LPD investigators were able to secure a murder warrant for 23-year-old Oscar Diaz Cerna. He is currently booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for murder and being held on a $250,000 bond.

Oscar Pena Cerna, 41, was also arrested in connection with this murder investigation. Cerna was arrested Wednesday morning at his home and is charged with tampering with evidence.

This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department Persons Crime Unit.

