3 Trinity Christian Athletes sign letters of intent

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Wednesday a $10 million gift to The Campaign for Fearless Champions that will be used to construct The Dustin R. Womble Basketball Practice Facility.
Texas Tech volleyball (14-10, 3-8) looks to bounce back from a hard-fought loss at No. 3 Texas as it hosts Oklahoma (6-18, 3-8) Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a 6 p.m. first serve at United Supermarkets Arena.
A big signing at one of our area’s smaller schools as Valley’s Jake Merrell signed to run track at Baylor.
Lubbock Christian’s Jaden Fowler had his Guns Up as he signed to play baseball for Texas Tech Wednesday Morning.
At the Lions Den at Trinity Christian, three athletes signed letters of intent to play college athletics Wednesday morning.
