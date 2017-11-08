3 Trinity Christian Athletes sign letters of intent

At the Lions Den at Trinity Christian, three athletes signed letters of intent to play college athletics Wednesday morning.

Peyton Himango signed for volleyball at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Bradi Marshall signed for volleyball at Lubbock Christian University

Jorie Fleischman signed to run across Country at Lubbock Christian University

Trinity Christian leaves tomorrow for the TAPPS State Volleyball Tournament as they look to win their 4th straight Championship. Peyton is so excited to head to Florida to play college volleyball.

"I had no idea about Palm Beach Atlantic. I met the coaches and I fell in love. They are incredible men that are going to really support and encourage me. I never would have come across Palm Beach without the Lord."

Bradi gets to stay home and play volleyball at LCU. "I never dreamed I would stay here in Lubbock Texas and play. I’m so excited."

Jorie will get to run at LCU and she couldn’t be happier to be coached by Leigh Cordes (Daniel). "I am so excited to sign with LCU. I love Coach Cordes. There is no one else in the whole world that I’d rather run for."

Congrats to these three Lady Lions.

