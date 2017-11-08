Lubbock Christian’s Jaden Fowler signs with Texas Tech Baseball

Lubbock Christian’s Jaden Fowler had his Guns Up as he signed to play baseball for Texas Tech Wednesday Morning. The Eagles Pitcher has helped guide Lubbock Christian to 3 straight TAPPS State Baseball Championships. He’s elated to play for Coach Tim Tadlock.

"Great coaching staff. I’m super blessed that I was able to sign there. They recruited me pretty heavily up until last year when I committed verbally. It a great program."

Jaden says he will do everything he can to help the program win. He will play outfield and pitcher for the Red Raiders.

