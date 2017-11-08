Valley's Jake Merrell signs to run track for Baylor

A big signing at one of our area’s smaller schools as Valley’s Jake Merrell signed to run track at Baylor. Merrell helped guide the Patriots to the 1A State Track Championship back in May. He’s honored to sign a D1 Scholarship. “I set my goals. I finally clinch them and make everything true. It’s a big day. What put the cherry on top for Baylor was they had my degree plan. Aviation.”

The community of Turkey and Quitaque was on hand for the signing Wednesday morning at the High School and Jake was humbled by the turnout.

"We have such great support. They are behind me. It’s very nice."

Jake said he grew up dreaming of playing D1 football and baseball, never track, but he will showcase his speed for the Baylor Bears.

Congrats to Jake Merrell.

