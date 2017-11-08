LIST: Retailers post Black Friday holiday shopping ads - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LIST: Retailers post Black Friday holiday shopping ads

Posted by KCBD Staff
(Source: Diario Critico Venezuela/flickr) (Source: Diario Critico Venezuela/flickr)
(KCBD) -

It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.

But thanks to sites like BFAds.net and BestBlackFriday.com, we now know what many of the Black Friday deals will be at most major retailers.

Click a link below to see some of the Black Friday ads that are now available:

+ Best Buy (Black Friday Preview Sale On Now!)

Office Depot

Sears

Target

Barnes & Noble

ACE Hardware

JCPenney

Costco

