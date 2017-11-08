Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 on your Roku - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 on your Roku

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is excited to announce we now have a channel on Roku.

You can stream live newscasts, catch up on recent stories, see Shaley Sander's special investigative reports, and get the latest weather forecast with John Robison and the rest of the First Alert Weather team!

Plus, our Roku channel offers local sports coverage from Pete Christy and the KCBD sports team, Southern Weekend special features from around the region, and other national series that you'll love.

Our channel is free to add to your Roku.

Click here to learn more about the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Roku Channel.

