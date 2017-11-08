Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 on your Roku

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is excited to announce we now have a channel on Roku.
You can stream live newscasts, catch up on recent stories, see Shaley Sander's special investigative reports, and get the latest weather forecast with John Robison and the rest of the First Alert Weather team!
Plus, our Roku channel offers local sports coverage from Pete Christy and the KCBD sports team, Southern Weekend special features from around the region, and other national series that you'll love.
Our channel is free to add to your Roku.
Click here to learn more about the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Roku Channel.
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.
Six mayors from West Texas gathered today (November 8) in a joint effort to unite and advocate for the areas they represent. Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope was joined by the mayors of Abilene, Amarillo, Big Spring, Midland, and Odessa at a meeting held here in Lubbock.
Six mayors from West Texas gathered today (November 8) in a joint effort to unite and advocate for the areas they represent. Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope was joined by the mayors of Abilene, Amarillo, Big Spring, Midland, and Odessa at a meeting held here in Lubbock.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
NASA: Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon, has died at 88.
NASA: Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon, has died at 88.