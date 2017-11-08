Lamesa Mayor: Be prepared for a possible water outage by days end

The Lamesa mayor Josh Stevens issued a critical alert this afternoon saying the city is operating at a severely low water level and for residents to be prepared for a possible water outage by days end.

According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, officials with the City of Lamesa say the water supply situation in Lamesa was at a critical stage on Wednesday morning. The city issued an alert on Saturday warning of the situation.

Dionicio Garza, Director of Utilities for the City of Lamesa told the Press-Reporter the city lost all of their local supply of water overnight and they're asking everyone to be extremely conservative with water and if residents can get by without using any water, they should.

The report says the city is relying entirely on the water produced from its well field north of Lamesa since midnight last Friday due to a major leak in the main Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA) pipeline that serves Lamesa.

Garza told the Press-Reporter the local supply is not able to keep up with the demand.

"All citizens and businesses are asked to reduce water consumption by 50 percent until further notice," stated a message issued by the city.

An emergency operations center has been opened at City Hall.

Because of the water situation, the school was dismissed at noon today and canceled for Thursday. Lamesa ISD was scheduled for a staff development day on Friday, so classes will not resume until Monday. Lamesa Boys and Girls Club will not be open for the rest of the week. With the closing of the Lamesa ISD, all Veterans Day assemblies and activities planned by the school also have been canceled.

School officials will announce at a later date whether they will reschedule the Veterans Day Breakfast at Lamesa High School, along with the Lamesa Middle School and North Elementary School assemblies.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.