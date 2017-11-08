KCBD Cord Cutter - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
  • Repeal of medical deduction prompts tax bill pushback

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 3:42 AM EST2017-11-07 08:42:55 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:44 PM EST2017-11-08 22:44:38 GMT

    Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.

  • Diplomatic niceties for Trump in Beijing before tough talks

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:34 AM EST2017-11-08 08:34:21 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:44 PM EST2017-11-08 22:44:31 GMT

    Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.

  • 6 mayors from West Texas gather in Lubbock for second meeting

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 5:39 PM EST2017-11-08 22:39:09 GMT
    Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope at the West Texas Mayors meeting (Source: KCBD)Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope at the West Texas Mayors meeting (Source: KCBD)

    Six mayors from West Texas gathered today (November 8) in a joint effort to unite and advocate for the areas they represent. Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope was joined by the mayors of Abilene, Amarillo, Big Spring, Midland, and Odessa at a meeting held here in Lubbock. 

