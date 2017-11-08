Red Raider Volleyball returns home to face Oklahoma on Wednesday

Texas Tech volleyball (14-10, 3-8) looks to bounce back from a hard-fought loss at No. 3 Texas as it hosts Oklahoma (6-18, 3-8) Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a 6 p.m. first serve at United Supermarkets Arena.

Wednesday will be Veteran’s Night at the arena as the Texas Tech volleyball program honors all active duty military service members and veterans by offering them free admission when they present their military I.D. at the door.

“We’re looking forward to a little redemption and to show what we’re all about,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “We’re in position now to finish as high as fifth in the Big 12. Forget about where we were last year, if you’re fifth in the Big 12 you’re having a great season. We need a couple of wins to make that happen, and we have a couple of matchups that we like.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.