Red Raider Volleyball returns home to face Oklahoma on Wednesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raider Volleyball returns home to face Oklahoma on Wednesday

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech volleyball (14-10, 3-8) looks to bounce back from a hard-fought loss at No. 3 Texas as it hosts Oklahoma (6-18, 3-8) Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a 6 p.m. first serve at United Supermarkets Arena.

Wednesday will be Veteran’s Night at the arena as the Texas Tech volleyball program honors all active duty military service members and veterans by offering them free admission when they present their military I.D. at the door.

“We’re looking forward to a little redemption and to show what we’re all about,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “We’re in position now to finish as high as fifth in the Big 12. Forget about where we were last year, if you’re fifth in the Big 12 you’re having a great season. We need a couple of wins to make that happen, and we have a couple of matchups that we like.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • 2 Lady Raiders welcomed to 2018 signing class

    2 Lady Raiders welcomed to 2018 signing class

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:50 PM EST2017-11-09 00:50:40 GMT
    Chrislyn Carr (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Chrislyn Carr (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Head Coach Candi Whitaker welcomed Chrislyn Carr and Taylor Hosendove to the 2018 Lady Raider class this morning.

    Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Head Coach Candi Whitaker welcomed Chrislyn Carr and Taylor Hosendove to the 2018 Lady Raider class this morning.

  • Men's basketball lands Deshawn Corprew

    Men's basketball lands Deshawn Corprew

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:48 PM EST2017-11-09 00:48:11 GMT
    Deshawn Corprew (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Deshawn Corprew (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    The Texas Tech men’s basketball program has received a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement from Deshawn Corprew...

    The Texas Tech men’s basketball program has received a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement from Deshawn Corprew...

  • 3 Lubbock Cooper Pirates sign to play D1 College Baseball

    3 Lubbock Cooper Pirates sign to play D1 College Baseball

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:33 PM EST2017-11-09 00:33:23 GMT
    Cooper Baseball signs 3 to D1 baseball scholarshipsCooper Baseball signs 3 to D1 baseball scholarships

    Lubbock Cooper High signed three Pirates to Division 1 college baseball programs on Wednesday afternoon. Trey Garlett, Tommy D'Alise, and Connor Denham signed their letter of intent to play collegiate baseball next fall.

    Lubbock Cooper High signed three Pirates to Division 1 college baseball programs on Wednesday afternoon. Trey Garlett, Tommy D'Alise, and Connor Denham signed their letter of intent to play collegiate baseball next fall.

    •   
Powered by Frankly