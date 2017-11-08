6 mayors from West Texas gather in Lubbock for second meeting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

6 mayors from West Texas gather in Lubbock for second meeting

Posted by KCBD Staff
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope at the West Texas Mayors meeting
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Six mayors from West Texas gathered today (November 8) in a joint effort to unite and advocate for the areas they represent. Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope was joined by the mayors of Abilene, Amarillo, Big Spring, Midland, and Odessa at a meeting held here in Lubbock. This marked the second meeting of the mayors.

The common theme of the meeting centered around enhancing West Texas’ influence in Austin and Washington, D.C., as well as the educational impact that the Texas Tech University System and its component institutions have on West Texas.

"Rural West Texas must stand strong as the state becomes increasingly urban," Mayor Pope said. "West Texas provides the fiber, fuel, and food that our state depends on. We are stronger together."

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan spoke to the group about the system institution’s educational impact on the region and meeting the needs of West Texas. He also emphasized the importance of the role of municipalities on a state and federal level. Additionally, Texas Municipal League Executive Director Bennett Sandlin discussed the role of West Texas in Austin.

"The Texas Tech University System is proud to serve West Texas and its communities," Chancellor Duncan said. "This region has an indelible impact on the prosperity of our state, and I am proud to work alongside such tremendous leaders as we partner with and support each other in our missions to solve problems and strengthen our communities. We are truly stronger together."

Ongoing issues such as funding for highways, public safety, economic development, job creation, public health care, education, technology opportunities, and water needs will continue to be topics discussed among the mayors at future meetings. The mayors look forward to furthering conversations that enhance the local leaders’ ability to join together and work alongside with state and federal legislators on behalf of West Texas.

