3 Lubbock Cooper Pirates sign to play D1 College Baseball - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Cooper Baseball signs 3 to D1 baseball scholarships (Source: KCBD Video) Cooper Baseball signs 3 to D1 baseball scholarships (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Cooper High signed three Pirates to Division 1 college baseball programs on Wednesday afternoon. Trey Garlett, Tommy D'Alise, and Connor Denham signed their letter of intent to play collegiate baseball next fall.

Garlett and Denham will stay right here in Lubbock and play for Head Coach Tim Tadlock as a Red Raider, while D'Alise is headed to Illinois to play Big 10 baseball at Northwestern University.

All three guys are part of a strong pitching staff at Cooper High and are excited to continue their baseball career.

"It's awesome, I mean to be able to play at home is a dream," says Garlett. "And to be able to play at Texas Tech is a dream in itself and so I'm excited to play and it will be an awesome ride."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

