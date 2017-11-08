3 Lubbock Cooper Pirates sign to play D1 College Baseball

Lubbock Cooper High signed three Pirates to Division 1 college baseball programs on Wednesday afternoon. Trey Garlett, Tommy D'Alise, and Connor Denham signed their letter of intent to play collegiate baseball next fall.

Garlett and Denham will stay right here in Lubbock and play for Head Coach Tim Tadlock as a Red Raider, while D'Alise is headed to Illinois to play Big 10 baseball at Northwestern University.

All three guys are part of a strong pitching staff at Cooper High and are excited to continue their baseball career.

"It's awesome, I mean to be able to play at home is a dream," says Garlett. "And to be able to play at Texas Tech is a dream in itself and so I'm excited to play and it will be an awesome ride."

