Men's basketball lands Deshawn Corprew

The Texas Tech men’s basketball program has received a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement from Deshawn Corprew announced Wednesday as part of the NCAA fall signing period.

Corprew is the fifth Top 100 high school player to sign with the Red Raiders under second-year head coach Chris Beard. The list includes Jarrett Culver, Hyron Edwards, Brandone Francis and Tommy Hamilton IV.

Corprew, a 6-6 forward from Norfolk, Virginia, is a freshman at South Plains College playing for Steve Green, the reigning National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Coach of the Year. He has posted 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the No. 3 ranked Texans during his first two games of the 2017-18 season. Corphew has hit on 55.6 percent of his field goal attempts.

Corprew was a Top 100 player and four-star recruit out of high school where he played at Quality Education Academy. He was ranked No. 7 overall player in the state of Virginia per 247Sports in the class of 2016.

Texas Tech starts its 2017-18 season versus South Alabama as part of the regional round of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament. Friday's tip time is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT with the game being televised by FOX College Sports and the FOX Sports Go app.

