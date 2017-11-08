2 Lady Raiders welcomed to 2018 signing class

Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Head Coach Candi Whitaker welcomed Chrislyn Carr and Taylor Hosendove to the 2018 Lady Raider class this morning.
Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Head Coach Candi Whitaker welcomed Chrislyn Carr and Taylor Hosendove to the 2018 Lady Raider class this morning.
The Texas Tech men’s basketball program has received a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement from Deshawn Corprew...
The Texas Tech men’s basketball program has received a National Letter of Intent and Athletic Scholarship Agreement from Deshawn Corprew...
Lubbock Cooper High signed three Pirates to Division 1 college baseball programs on Wednesday afternoon. Trey Garlett, Tommy D'Alise, and Connor Denham signed their letter of intent to play collegiate baseball next fall.
Lubbock Cooper High signed three Pirates to Division 1 college baseball programs on Wednesday afternoon. Trey Garlett, Tommy D'Alise, and Connor Denham signed their letter of intent to play collegiate baseball next fall.
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Wednesday a $10 million gift to The Campaign for Fearless Champions that will be used to construct The Dustin R. Womble Basketball Practice Facility.
Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Wednesday a $10 million gift to The Campaign for Fearless Champions that will be used to construct The Dustin R. Womble Basketball Practice Facility.
Texas Tech volleyball (14-10, 3-8) looks to bounce back from a hard-fought loss at No. 3 Texas as it hosts Oklahoma (6-18, 3-8) Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a 6 p.m. first serve at United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech volleyball (14-10, 3-8) looks to bounce back from a hard-fought loss at No. 3 Texas as it hosts Oklahoma (6-18, 3-8) Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a 6 p.m. first serve at United Supermarkets Arena.