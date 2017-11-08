2 Lady Raiders welcomed to 2018 signing class

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Head Coach Candi Whitaker welcomed Chrislyn Carr and Taylor Hosendove to the 2018 Lady Raider class this morning.

“We are honored to add Chrislyn and Taylor to our Lady Raider program,” Coach Whitaker said. “First and foremost, they are high character student-athletes who will represent us well both on and off the court. They will be excellent teammates and add to our culture in the locker room. We will continue to grow this program with great people and great basketball players who take pride in representing the tremendous tradition that has been built here. On the court, Chrislyn and Taylor both have attributes that will bring versatility and competitiveness to the court every day.”

Carr, valued as a three-star recruit by ESPN Hoopgurlz, joins the Lady Raiders from Davenport, Iowa. The 5’5 point guard is the school record holder at West High School from her 46-point game as just a freshman, 24 of which were from behind the arc. During her sophomore season, she had a career-high 43-point game with seven assists and eight steals. To start off her junior slate at Rock Island High School, Carr scored her 1,000th career point in her first game of the season, finishing with 1,474 points leading into her senior campaign. Carr is ranked as the 116th recruit overall in the United States, which places her at No. 28 in her position group, according to Dan Olson Girls Basketball Report.

Carr, the Rock Island 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, has a pair of First Team All-Conference honors accompanied by a First and Second Team All-State combo. Carr’s athleticism stems from her roots, as she comes from a family of athletes – two of which play professionally and another at the collegiate level.

“I chose to be a Lady Raider because it felt like home,” Carr said. “Everyone is family. I honestly wouldn’t want to spend my basketball and academic career anywhere else!”

Hosendove joins the Lady Raiders from Atlanta, Georgia where she starred at Westlake High School, leading her team to a pair of Regional Championships and three state tournament appearances. The 6-1 forward was positioned on the Georgia Coaches Association 2017 All-State team and was named 2017 Region Player of the Year. Hosendove is tabbed a three-star recruit by ESPN Hoopgurlz and a four-star recruit by Jump Off Plus.

“Taylor is a point-forward. It’s not every day you come across a player with as much versatility as Taylor. She has great size, skill set and athleticism. Being a Lady Raider was a natural fit for Taylor from the start of her recruiting,” said Whitaker.

After breaking onto the scene at Westlake her freshman year, she led the team in rebounding during her sophomore season on her way to All-Region Second Team honors. She averaged a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards per game last season in addition to three assists, three steals and a block per game.

“Taylor is one of the most versatile players I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” high school coach Hilda Hankerson said. “She can play positions 1-4. She has the ability to take you off the dribble, pull the three and assist with rebounding when needed. I’m proud to have her go to Texas Tech for her collegiate career!”

“Both Chrislyn and Taylor are selfless, hard-working and personable student-athletes. Our fans will welcome interacting with them and watching them grow as players. They fit seamlessly into our team on their visit and we want to officially welcome them to our family today!” Whitaker concluded.