Foggy morning, sunny afternoon Thursday

Fog will blanket the region through late morning, on Thursday, then sunshine and slightly warmer temps will return to the region.

With winds returning to the southwest on Thursday, drier air will allow for sunshine in the afternoon and allow for warmer afternoon temps, generally around the 60-degree mark.

Clouds will return as we move into Friday. That means nighttime lows will not be as cold but the afternoon highs will be lower. You can expect lows in the 40s Friday with highs in the 50s that afternoon.

The weekend will start with low clouds early Saturday and cool morning temps. As the day progresses sunshine will slowly return and the afternoon highs will vary from the 60s to 70s for all of the South Plains.

Sunday brings another cold front and cooler temps back into the area.

