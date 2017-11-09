Homeless shelters prepare for winter ahead

With more freezing temperatures on the horizon, local homeless shelters are preparing to take in more individuals.

Grace Campus on Avenue A in Lubbock says, when the weather starts to change, they can be a home to over 150 people at night.

The Campus is also has 55 'tiny homes' that act as transitional housing to those who live in them. The homes offer privacy, shelter, and warmth during the winter.

Grace Campus is always asking for help from volunteers during the winter months, and ask for volunteers to serve food. If you don't have the time however, the Campus asks for donations like coffee and sugar, cleaning supplies, or cots.

For a full look at the donation list, visit https://www.paulsprojectlubbock.org/.

KCBD Copyright 2017