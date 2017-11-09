Lubbock non-profit supports victims of elder abuse, awarded $5,000 grant

AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.
Democrats this week began to reverse the big gains Republicans have made in state legislative chambers since 2010.
Democrats this week began to reverse the big gains Republicans have made in state legislative chambers since 2010.
A Lubbock man found guilty of killing a teenage girl, a pregnant woman and her unborn child is set to be executed on March 27, 2018.
A Lubbock man found guilty of killing a teenage girl, a pregnant woman and her unborn child is set to be executed on March 27, 2018.