Driver, passenger in custody after high speed chase, shots fired

Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.
The zoo's owner says April has been an amazing mother to 7-month-old Tajiri.
AP Exclusive: AP analysis details how Russian agents on Twitter tried to deflect bad news around Trump's election campaign in 2016 and refocused criticism on mainstream media and Clinton campaign.
