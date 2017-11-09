Driver, passenger in custody after high speed chase, shots fired - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Driver, passenger in custody after high speed chase, shots fired

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Officers now have two suspects in custody after a two-hour standoff that started with a police chase in Petersburg on Thursday morning.

Lubbock County and Plainview SWAT were able to take the driver into custody without incident at 1 p.m. Officials say the suspect was taken to the hospital as part of standard procedure.

The chase started in Hale County just before 11 a.m. Officers say the suspect shot at officers during the pursuit.

Spike strips were used, but the driver was able to drive around them.

The chase ended just southwest of Lorenzo near the intersection of County Roads 3900 and 6300.

Sgt. John Gonzalez with the Texas Department of Public Safety says a female passenger was taken into custody while the standoff with the driver was still going on.

Officials believe the truck they were driving was stolen, possibly out of Amarillo Wednesday night.

The names of the two suspects have not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

