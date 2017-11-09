Coping with grief during the holidays - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Coping with grief during the holidays

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Facing the holidays after the death of a loved one can be a daunting task.

Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers is hosting a forum to provide advice before the holidays begin, to provide helpful ideas on how to care for yourself and navigate the difficult days ahead,

"Coping with grief during the holidays" is an annual workshop, free for participants.

Rev. Kara Leslie, a faith-based counselor, will serve as the guest speaker.

Leslie, who has a Masters of Divinity, provides counseling services and is the chaplain for Interim Hospice.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers, located at 6025 82nd Street.

RSVP to Lake Ridge Chapel at 806-698-8085 or through the form on the Facebook event, by clicking here.

