Southcrest Christian School celebrates Veterans - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Southcrest Christian School celebrates Veterans

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Southcrest Christian School honored veterans, grandparents, and their families at their 10th annual Veterans Day program.

The ceremonies opened with the National Anthem and performances by the pre-k students. They also showed slideshows of students' family members who are veterans or are currently serving in the armed forces. 

Teachers say this is one of the best days of the year for this school, and its important for them to teach students about the sacrifice so many Americans made for our freedom. 

"Young students need to understand that the things that we enjoy, particularly freedom, the freedom to have a school like this, freedom to live where we want, come at a cost, and that sometimes their parents and their grandparents have paid a tremendous price that they don't realize," said Southcrest Christian School teacher and veteran, Matthew Robinson. 

In addition to the veterans day program, southcrest students also honored their grandparents with school tours, classroom visits, and brunch. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

    Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

    Friday, November 10 2017 1:44 AM EST2017-11-10 06:44:39 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:55 AM EST2017-11-10 11:55:27 GMT

    Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.

    Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.

  • Sexual misconduct accusations transform Alabama Senate race

    Sexual misconduct accusations transform Alabama Senate race

    Friday, November 10 2017 4:04 AM EST2017-11-10 09:04:47 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:48 AM EST2017-11-10 11:48:38 GMT

    Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.

    Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.

  • Viral sensation April the giraffe may be pregnant again

    Viral sensation April the giraffe may be pregnant again

    Friday, November 10 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-11-10 11:45:19 GMT
    Friday, November 10 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-11-10 11:45:19 GMT

    The zoo's owner says April has been an amazing mother to 7-month-old Tajiri.

    The zoo's owner says April has been an amazing mother to 7-month-old Tajiri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly