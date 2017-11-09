Southcrest Christian School celebrates Veterans

Southcrest Christian School honored veterans, grandparents, and their families at their 10th annual Veterans Day program.

The ceremonies opened with the National Anthem and performances by the pre-k students. They also showed slideshows of students' family members who are veterans or are currently serving in the armed forces.

Teachers say this is one of the best days of the year for this school, and its important for them to teach students about the sacrifice so many Americans made for our freedom.

"Young students need to understand that the things that we enjoy, particularly freedom, the freedom to have a school like this, freedom to live where we want, come at a cost, and that sometimes their parents and their grandparents have paid a tremendous price that they don't realize," said Southcrest Christian School teacher and veteran, Matthew Robinson.

In addition to the veterans day program, southcrest students also honored their grandparents with school tours, classroom visits, and brunch.

