Rosendo Rodriguez execution date set for March 27, 2018

A Lubbock man found guilty of killing a teenage girl, a pregnant woman and her unborn child is set to be executed on March 27, 2018.

Rosendo Rodriguez was found guilty of capital murder in 2008 and the U.S. Supreme Court denied his appeal in 2011.

A Canyon jury sentenced him to death for the 2005 murders of Summer Baldwin and her unborn child. He also admitted to killing a Lubbock High School student, 16-year-old Joanna Rogers.

Rodriguez admitted to killing Rogers and dumping her body in the landfill, the same place Summer Baldwin's body was discovered. Rodriguez was found guilty of killing Baldwin and stuffing her body in a suitcase.

Rogers disappeared from her south Lubbock home in May of 2004. Rodriguez was named the primary suspect in her disappearance after detectives learned the two had chatted online

RELATED STORIES:

Rodriguez murder appeal denied by Supreme Court

Death For Rosendo Rodriguez

Rosendo Rodriguez Capital Murder Trial - Day Six Wrap Up

Rosendo Rodriguez Capital Murder Trial - Day Four Wrap-Up

Rosendo Rodriguez Moved to Tears During Punishment Testimony

Rosendo Rodriguez Guilty on Two Counts Of Capital Murder

Rosendo Rodriguez Capital Murder Trial - Day Three Wrap-Up

Jurors Hear Rosendo Rodriguez's Version of Events

Rosendo Rodriguez Murder Trial - Day Two Wrap Up

First Testimony in Rosendo Rodriguez Capital Murder Trial

Rosendo Rodriguez Confesses to the Death of Joanna Rogers

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.