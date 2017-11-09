Food for Thought: 11/9

A Japanese restaurant has reopened after Lubbock health inspectors forced them to close their doors and clean up their kitchen.

Anytime a Lubbock restaurant receives 30 or more demerits during their inspection, the City of Lubbock Environmental Health Department makes them close for 24 hours.

It gives them time to address and correct their violations, and that's what happened last week at our only low performer.

Yuyo Japanese Restaurant at 5130 80th St. was cited for 19 violations.

Raw eggs sitting out on a prep table were 72 degrees. They must be kept at 41 degrees or colder.

Chicken was stored over beef in the freezer, and raw eggs were over ready-to-eat vegetables.

Cooked chicken did not have a date mark.

The soda nozzle was heavily soiled.

A spray cleaner was not labeled, and a chemical air freshener was over a food-prep area.

Personal items were stored over the prep surfaces.

Sushi rice was not being checked correctly.

There was no thermometer in a cooler.

There was no soap at the hand sink, and the hand sink was not accessible.

Sticker residue was on food containers.

There was a hole in the ceiling.

An employee was eating in the sushi area.

Boxes of food were on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Bulk food containers were not labeled.

A container and a knife were broken.

Utensils were not properly stored.

Multiple food areas and utensils were dirty.

The vent hood was heavily soiled.

The inspector notes, due to the number and nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge. According to the report, the violations were corrected and the restaurant was allowed to reopen after 24 hours.

Here's a look at this week's top performers:

Auntie Anne's Pretzels at 6002 Slide (South Plains Mall)

Crusty's Wood Fired Pizza (Mobile unit)

Frios Gourmet Pops at 10300 Quaker

Hickory Farms at 6002 Slide (South Plains Mall)

Lonestar Chefs (Mobile unit)

Los Taco (Mobile unit)

Miss Ann's Classic Diner at 3218 34th

Taco Villa at 8006 Indiana

