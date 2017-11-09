Los Hermanos Familia to honor Lubbock veterans

Provided by Los Hermanos Familia

Los Hermanos Familia with a collective group of community advocates have organized activities to honor area veterans whom have served their country in time of war, displayed loyalty, bravery, and their persistence in the face of adversity.

The "Here's to Our Heroes" 7th Annual Veteran's Day Reception will be held on the eve of Veteran's Day, Friday, November 10, 2017, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Budweiser Standard Sales Building, 408 E. Hunter St.

The event provides veterans a chance to connect with other veterans; holds a cake cutting ceremony celebrating the veterans and the United States Marine Corps Birthday; provides food and drinks provided by local eateries and sponsors; a gift bag for participating veterans, and a chance to win door prizes.

This year, a special by Junior Vasquez will honor Veterans with a song called,

"Freedom."

In addition, LifeTouch/Prestige Photography Studios will take a photo of each Veteran and provide it to them at a later date.

"It is an honor to acknowledge and celebrate the service of these men and women, and we do so in a comfortable environment that allows them to meet and greet, and take pride in their service during and pre Veteran's Day," said Christy Martinez-Garcia, event organizer who started the event because many veterans were not engaging in community events. The event attracts about 350 to 400 veterans and their guests annually.

She said that they were also providing 800 light bulbs through the national

Greenlight a Vet campaign. America's veterans are some of our nation's bravest, hardest-working men and women. However, it's hard to show them the appreciation they deserve when, back home and out of uniform, they're more camouflaged than ever.

As such, Greenlight A Vet is a campaign to establish visible national support for our veterans by changing one light to green at your home.

And now more than ever, when daily 20 Veterans are committing suicide and dealing with health disparities, we must show them our support.

Various groups, media and all three locations of Quick Quack Carwash - on 50th, Quaker, and at University are teaming up to give away 800 green light bulbs to anyone wanting to show their support.

"Please change your bulb and turn on your porch light by November 11, 2017, and Greenlight a Vet," she said.

In addition, the 2nd Annual Veteran's Day Parade will be held on Veteran's Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

This is the second Veteran's Day Parade to be held in Lubbock that will honor West Texas Veterans and Military Families on Saturday, November 11, 2017!

"These men and women have served our country with dedication and courage, and for that we are proud to begin what we hope will become a growing Lubbock tradition in honor of our veterans."

The 2017 theme is: "Land of the Free, Because of the Brave" - Participants are encouraged to pay tribute to Veterans and all who have served the community by using red, white, and blue colors, American or military branch flags. Veterans, their family members, businesses, advocates, organizations, marching bands, and all advocates are encouraged to participate.

She said that the event will be held Saturday, November 11, 2017, with set up time at from 9 a.m., and then the parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will start at the East parking lot of First Baptist Church at Broadway; participants are urged to enter through Avenue V. The route will begin off Avenue U, to Broadway, heading East down Broadway, and then North on Avenue M to the Civic Center Parking lot.

All are welcomed to participate and media is especially welcomed to be a part of this event that allows for the community to collectively honor Veterans.

Register online at www.loshermanosfamilia.org