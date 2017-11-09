Multiple injuries reported from 3-car accident Wednesday night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Multiple injuries reported from 3-car accident Wednesday night

Multiple people ended up in the hospital after a three-car accident on Wednesday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Frankford FM 2528 and Kent.

DPS tells us a Jeep traveling northbound struck a Toyota SUV from the rear that was waiting on the train crossing 2528.

After impact, the SUV was forced into the southbound lanes and then was struck by a Cadillac traveling southbound on 2528. The impact caused the SUV to roll, injuring both driver and passenger. Both occupants went to UMC by ambulance.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 30-year-old Devannie Buck of Shallowater.

The driver of the Toyota, 43-year-old Bernadette Page of Shallowater and husband were transported to UMC with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, Vickie Castillo, 52 of Anton and an adult passenger and child refused treatment at scene but were transported by private vehicle to local hospital.

